KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Stuffed Portabello Caprese Mushrooms

INGREDIENTS:

Garlic butter

2 tablespoons butter

2 cloves minced garlic

1 tablespoon fresh chopped parsley

5-6 large portobello mushrooms, stem and gills removed, washed and dried thoroughly with a paper towel

Arugula or spinach

Fresh mozzarella cheese sliced

1 cup tomatoes sliced

Fresh basil chiffonade

Balsamic glaze

Sea salt and pepper

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to grill/broil settings on high heat. Arrange oven shelf to the middle of your oven.

2. Combine all of the garlic butter ingredients together in a small saucepan and melt until garlic is fragrant. Brush the bottoms of each mushroom and place them, buttered side down, on a baking tray.

3. Flip and brush any remaining garlic butter over the insides of each cap. Fill each mushroom with the arugula or spinach, mozzarella and tomatoes, and broil until cheese has melted and golden in color (8 minutes).

4. To serve, top with the basil, drizzle with the balsamic glaze and sprinkle with sea salt and fresh pepper to taste.

CHEF NOTES: To dry portobellos, make sure you use a dry sheet of paper towel per mushroom and lightly press sheet into each mushroom to gently squeeze out the excess liquid. If this step is not done thoroughly, the portobellos will release a lot of liquid during cook time.

Presented by Chef John Alunni, Cutting Edge Classroom

8/7/2019