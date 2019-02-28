KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sugar and Spice Snack Mix

14 servings (1/2 cup per serving)

• 3 cups lightly sweetened toasted oat squares cereal

• 3 cups miniature no-salt-added pretzels

• 2 tablespoons margarine, melted

• 1 tablespoon firmly packed brown sugar

• 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

• 1 cup miniature marshmallows or dried fruit bits

Preheat oven to 325oF.

In a large plastic bag with a tight-fitting seal, combine oat squares and pretzels. In a small bowl, stir together melted margarine, brown sugar and cinnamon. Pour over cereal mixture. Seal bag and gently shake mixture until well coated. Transfer to a baking sheet.

Bake, uncovered, for 25 minutes, stirring once or twice. Spread mixture onto paper towels to cool. Add marshmallows or fruit and stir to mix. Store at room temperature in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.