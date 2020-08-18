1 gallon (4 quarts) water
4 family size tea bags
2 ½ to 3 ½ cups sugar
Fresh mint and lemon wedges for garnish
In a 6 quart or larger pot bring on gallon of cool water to a boil. Once the water is boiling turn off the heat and remove the pot from the heat. Place the tea bags in the water, cover, and steep for 5 minutes. Remove tea bags and add sugar. Allow tea to cool and serve over ice in induvial glasses garnished with mint and lemon.
Notes: Add sugar while the tea is hot so it will dissolve. For a lighter version use Splenda that measures like sugar. The Splenda sweetened tea is better when allowed to cool completely in the refrigerator before serving. Something about it being cold disguises the taste of an artificial sweetener.