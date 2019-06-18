KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sweet Vinaigrette Pasta Salad
Ingredients
1 pound bow tie pasta (cooked and drained according to the box) You can substitute gluten-free pasta (I like Pasta Joy gluten-free brand)
1 sweet bell pepper (orange or yellow for color) seeded and chopped
1 cucumber peeled and chopped
2 green onions ¼ in sliced (green tops only)
1 pound grape tomatoes (cut in half)
1 can pitted black olives (drained and cut in half)
Put all ingredients in a large bowl, set aside
DRESSING:
½ cup vegetable oil
1 cup white balsamic vinegar
1 cup honey
½ cup granulated sugar ( can substitute Stevia)
½ tsp salt
½ tsp. ground black pepper
1 tsp garlic powder
½ cup fresh chopped Italian parsley ( or 1 Tbl. Dried parsley)
Wisk all dressing ingredients in a separate bowl or jar and pour over pasta and vegetables to coat thoroughly.
Refrigerate to chill at least an hour. Serve chilled.
This is a great summer salad. With all the fresh garden vegetables available, Add any veggies you like; if you want to put fresh beans or asparagus be sure to blanch them first.
Presented by Tee Dedrick, Special Tee Cookies and Catering
6/18/2019