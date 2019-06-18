KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sweet Vinaigrette Pasta Salad

Ingredients

1 pound bow tie pasta (cooked and drained according to the box) You can substitute gluten-free pasta (I like Pasta Joy gluten-free brand)

1 sweet bell pepper (orange or yellow for color) seeded and chopped

1 cucumber peeled and chopped

2 green onions ¼ in sliced (green tops only)

1 pound grape tomatoes (cut in half)

1 can pitted black olives (drained and cut in half)

Put all ingredients in a large bowl, set aside

DRESSING:

½ cup vegetable oil

1 cup white balsamic vinegar

1 cup honey

½ cup granulated sugar ( can substitute Stevia)

½ tsp salt

½ tsp. ground black pepper

1 tsp garlic powder

½ cup fresh chopped Italian parsley ( or 1 Tbl. Dried parsley)

Wisk all dressing ingredients in a separate bowl or jar and pour over pasta and vegetables to coat thoroughly.

Refrigerate to chill at least an hour. Serve chilled.

This is a great summer salad. With all the fresh garden vegetables available, Add any veggies you like; if you want to put fresh beans or asparagus be sure to blanch them first.

Presented by Tee Dedrick, Special Tee Cookies and Catering

6/18/2019