KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tailgating Charcuterie Board

2-3 meats of your choice (we chose salami, Prosciutto and *Vol Chicken Meatballs)

2-3 white cheeses

3-4 snacking vegetables (we included our *Tailgating Cranberry Apple Slaw)

2 types of crackers or breads (we used 3 Seed SweetPotato Crackers and Raisin Rosemary Crisps from Trader Joe’s)

2-3 small bowls of sauces or spreads (we used our *Totality Mustard Dipping Sauce and *Homemade Ranch Dressing along with store-bought hummus)

1-2 small bites like olives, pickles or nuts

Incorporate foods to bring in the colors of your favorite team and don’t forget fun accessories to add an extra element of team spirit!!

VOL CHICKEN MEATBALLS

2 lbs ground chicken

1/2 c finely chopped red onion

1/4 c minced fresh cilantro

1 T freshly squeezed lime juice

1/4 c orange juice

2 T barbecue sauce

salt and pepper

Mix all the gradients together by hand in a large bowl. Form meatballs and cook in the oven or on open flame at 400° for four minutes per side (or until thoroughly cooked). Garnish with fresh cilantro and serve!

TAILGATING CRANBERRY APPLE SLAW

1 bag Trader Joe’s Organic Broccoli Slaw

1/2 c plain fat-free Greek yogurt

1/3 c dried cranberries

3 1/2 T red wine vinegar

3 T coconut sugar

1 small apple, diced

1/4 c sliced toasted almonds

salt and pepper to taste

In a large bowl, mix all ingredients together except almonds until thoroughly combined, then fold in almonds and add salt and pepper to taste. Refrigerate for one hour before serving

HOMEMADE RANCH DRESSING

Ranch Mix - Step 1

¼ c dried parsley

2 T onion flakes or powder

1 T garlic powder

1 T chives

1 t ground pepper

1 t paprika

1 T dried dill

1 tsp celery seed

1 tsp ground mustard

2 tsp salt

Combine all ingredients. Set aside in a small bowl

Ranch Dressing - Step 2

3 T Greek yogurt

1 T milk

1 T Ranch Mix*

Combine all ingredients and mix well. Let mixture rest for 5 minutes before using. Thin consistency by adding 1 teaspoon of milk at a time until desired consistency is reached. Store in fridge.

TOTALITY MUSTARD DIPPING SAUCE

1/3 c olive oil

1 c honey

1/2 c whole grain or coarsely ground mustard

1/3 c Dijon mustard

3 t garlic finely minced

3 t lemon juice freshly squeezed

Combine ingredients and blend thoroughly with a few short pulses in a small food processor or blender

Presented by Scott and Michelle Williams, Totality Living Well

9/12/2019