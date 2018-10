1 box of rectangular crackers

16 oz. bacon

½ cup Brown Sugar

Cut bacon in half, sprinkle brown sugar on bacon, wrap sugar-coated bacon around the middle of cracker, bake at 250 degrees for 35-45 minutes.

Bacon will shrink around the cracker causing a bowtie affect. The low heat at a longer time keeps the cracker from burning.

These go fast at a gathering!

Presented by DJ Corcoran, Knoxville Fire Dept.

10/23/2018

