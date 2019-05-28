KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Texas Sheet Cake Cookies

Cookie Ingredients:

1 stick butter - softened

1/3 cup sugar

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

1 1/3 cup flour

1/2 cup chocolate chips - melted

Frosting Ingredients:

1 stick butter

2 TBSP cocoa

3 TBSP half and half or milk

1 tsp vanilla

2 1/2 cups powdered sugar

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper. In a mixing bowl beat the butter and sugar until fluffy. Add the egg, vanilla, baking powder, & salt. Gradually add the flour. Stir in the melted chocolate chips. Drop by teaspoons onto prepared pans and bake for 7-9 minutes. Make sure you don't overcook them. They should still be soft. Let cookie sit for 5 minutes before transferring onto a wire rack. While cooling make the frosting. In a saucepan melt the butter with the cocoa powder and milk over medium heat whisking until smooth. Once melted take off the heat and add the vanilla and gradually add the powdered sugar whisking until smooth. Spoon warm frosting over cooled cookies. Let frosting set before serving.

Presented by Betty Henry, B & G Catering

