KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Pioneer Woman's Texas Sheet Cake

Ingredients:



2 cups of flour

2 cups sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

Two sticks butter

4 heaping tsp of Hershey's cocoa

One cup boiling water

1/2 cup buttermilk

Two eggs beaten

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon of vanilla

3 1/2 cups of powdered sugar

Icing:



1 3/4 stick of butter

4 heaping teaspoons of Hershey's cocoa

6 tablespoons of milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

3 1/2 cups of powdered sugar

1/2 cup chopped pecans

Directions:

For cake, in a medium sauce pan place two sticks of butter and four heaping teaspoons of cocoa powder on the stove on medium heat. Let boil for 30 seconds and then add 1 cup of boiling water. Remove from heat. In a mixing bowl put 2 cups of flour, 2 cups of sugar and 1/4 teaspoon of salt. In a third bowl put 1/2 cup butter milk two whole eggs beaten and 1 teaspoon of baking soda in 1 teaspoon of vanilla. Add chocolate mixture To your dry ingredients then add wet ingredients. Mix well and pour into an ungreased jelly roll pan. Bake at 350° for 20 minutes.

While cake is baking, in a sauce pan place butter and cocoa for the icing and bring to a boil for 30 seconds. Remove from heat. Add in 6 tablespoons of milk and then add 3 1/2 cups of powdered sugar and pecans. Poor icing over cake while both are still warm. Let sit for 30 minutes.

Lulu's Tea Room is located at 3703 W Beaver Creek Drive in Powell, lulustearoom.com, (865) 947-5858