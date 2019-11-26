KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Thanksgiving Futo Maki

4 oz sushi rice

1 full sheet nori

3 oz Honey Ham

1 oz purple cabbage 

1 oz gobo

1 oz oshinko

1 oz masago

Sesame dressing as a dipping sauce 

Presented by Patrick & O.T., Tomo Poke Bowl

