• 2 lb leftover cooked turkey pieces or turkey cutlets

• 1 red onion, diced

• 6 cloves garlic, minced

• 2 c sweet potatoes, peeled and chopped (we used purple Murasaki sweet potatoes)

• 2 carrots, peeled and chopped or 10 shaved petite carrots, whole

• 2 celery stalks, chopped

• Himalayan pink salt and pepper to taste

• ½ t cayenne pepper

• 1 t crushed red pepper flakes

• 1/2 t smoked paprika

• 1 t dried sage

• 2 T fresh thyme, chopped

• 2 T fresh rosemary, chopped

• 1 c corn (we used fire roasted corn from Trader Joe’s)

• 1 (14 oz.) can fire roasted tomatoes, with juice

• 32 oz turkey bone broth

In a slow cooker, combine onion, garlic, sweet potatoes, carrots, celery, roasted tomatoes, and corn. Add broth and season with salt, pepper, cayenne, crushed red pepper, paprika, sage, thyme and rosemary. Cook on high for 4 hours until vegetables are tender. Add cooked turkey pieces during final 30 minutes to heat through.

Place in individual bowls and garnish with additional fresh herbs if desired.

