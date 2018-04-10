Ingredients:

• 2 Cups All-Purpose Flour

• ¼ teaspoon baking soda

• 4 teaspoons baking powder

• ¾ teaspoon salt

• 2 tablespoons shortening

• 2 tablespoons butter

• 1 cup chilled buttermilk

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

2. In a large mixing bowl combine flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt. Using your fingertips or a pastry blender, combine the shortening and butter into the dry ingredients until mixture looks like crumbs. Make a well in the center and pour in the chilled buttermilk. Stir until the dough comes together (The dough will be sticky).

3. Turn the dough onto a floured surface, dust the top with flour and gently fold the over on itself about 6 times. Press the dough down by hand until it's about an 1" thick. Cut the biscuits with a 2" cutter by pushing down through the dough and twisting the cutter. Place the biscuits on a lined baking sheet letting the biscuits barley touch. Reform any scrap dough and repeat cutting. (Try to work the dough as little as possible).

4. Bake the biscuits until the tops are golden, this is approximately 15 to 20 minutes.

Presented by Chef Cameron, The Cutting Edge Classroom & Cooking School

10/4/2018

© 2018 WBIR