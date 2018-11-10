1 yellow Duncan Hines cake mix

1/2 Orange supreme cake mix

2 teaspoons of cinnamon

Five eggs

3/4 cup of oil

15 ounce can of puréed pumpkin

1/2 cup of water

Mix all ingredients well and bake in three (9 inch) pans at 350° for 28 minutes. Cool completely.

Cream cheese icing

Two sticks of butter

16 ounces of cream cheese softened

6 cups of powdered sugar

2 teaspoons of vanilla extract

Cream butter and sugar well. Add powdered sugar 1 cup at a time. Add vanilla. Ice cake and garnish as desired.

Presented by Deana Hurd, Lulu's Tea Room

10/11/2018

