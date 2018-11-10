1 yellow Duncan Hines cake mix
1/2 Orange supreme cake mix
2 teaspoons of cinnamon
Five eggs
3/4 cup of oil
15 ounce can of puréed pumpkin
1/2 cup of water
Mix all ingredients well and bake in three (9 inch) pans at 350° for 28 minutes. Cool completely.
Cream cheese icing
Two sticks of butter
16 ounces of cream cheese softened
6 cups of powdered sugar
2 teaspoons of vanilla extract
Cream butter and sugar well. Add powdered sugar 1 cup at a time. Add vanilla. Ice cake and garnish as desired.
Presented by Deana Hurd, Lulu's Tea Room
10/11/2018
