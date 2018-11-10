1 yellow Duncan Hines cake mix

1/2 Orange supreme cake mix

2 teaspoons of cinnamon

Five eggs

3/4 cup of oil

15 ounce can of puréed pumpkin

1/2 cup of water

Mix all ingredients well and bake in three (9 inch) pans at 350° for 28 minutes. Cool completely.

Cream cheese icing

Two sticks of butter

16 ounces of cream cheese softened

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

6 cups of powdered sugar

2 teaspoons of vanilla extract

Cream butter and sugar well. Add powdered sugar 1 cup at a time. Add vanilla. Ice cake and garnish as desired.

Presented by Deana Hurd, Lulu's Tea Room

10/11/2018

© 2018 WBIR