The Perfect Cheese Platter

Start with a wooden cutting board, a marble slab, or a large ceramic platter.

- Pair three to five cheeses with crusty bread and/or crackers, fruit, nuts, olives, pickles, a savory component, and something sweet like honey--especially good with blue cheese.

- Aim for variety in the type of cheeses as well as in shape and color. Start with a creamy cheese, semi-hard or aged, and goat cheese or blue cheese.

- Estimate about one pound of cheese for every five guests.

- Cheese tastes best at room temperature, so take the cheese out at least an hour before guests arrive. This way it'll be ready to go when the party starts, and you'll be free to focus on other hosting duties.

- Place a different knife out for each type of cheese.

- Consider pre-cutting the cheese for your quests to avoid awkward fumbling.

- Make the platter visually appealing. Grape leaves, fig leaves, or rosemary holds up well.

- Artfully arrange the fruit, nuts, and crackers among the cheeses.

Consider serving something like crostini with your cheese platter

OLIVIA'S CROSTINI

Diagonal slices of French bread

Olive oil spray

Fresh garlic

Topping suggestions:

Sauteed onions, mushrooms, bell pepper strips, summer squash strips, zucchini strips-- any combination of these

Chopped parsley

Crumbled feta

Lightly spray both sides of the bread slices with olive oil spray. Lightly toast both sides of the bread slices. Slice garlic in half. Rub both sides of the bread slices with the cut side of the garlic. Top as desired. Serve.

Presented by Joy McCabe and Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table

12/11/2019