KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Perfect Meatball

• Extra-virgin olive oil

• 1 large onion, finely diced

• 2 cloves garlic, smashed and chopped

• Pinch crushed red pepper

• Salt

•1/2 pound ground beef

•1/2 pound ground bison

•1/2 pound ground pork

•2 large eggs

•1 cup grated Parmigiano

• 1/4 cup finely chopped fresh Italian parsley leaves

• 1 cup breadcrumbs

• 1/2 cup water

Directions

1. Coat a large saute pan with olive oil, add the onions and bring to medium-high heat. Season the onions generously with salt and cook for about 5 to 7 minutes. The onions should be very soft and aromatic but have no color. Add the garlic and the crushed red pepper and saute for another 1 to 2 minutes. Turn off heat and allow to cool.

2. In a large bowl combine the meats, eggs, Parmigiano, parsley and bread crumbs. It works well to squish the mixture with your hands. Add the onion mixture and season generously with salt and squish some more. Add the water and do 1 final really good squish. The mixture should be quite wet. Test the seasoning of the mix by making a mini hamburger size patty and cooking it. The mixture should taste really good! If it doesn't it is probably missing salt. Add more.

3. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

4. Shape the meat into desired size. Some people like them big some people like them small. I prefer meatballs slightly larger than a golf ball. Coat a large saute pan with olive oil and bring to medium-high heat. Brown the meatballs on all sides. Place them on a cookie sheet and bake them in the preheated oven for about 15 minutes or until the meatballs are cooked all the way through. If using right away, add them to your big pot of marinara sauce. If not using right away, they can be frozen for later use.

Presented by Chef John Alunni, Cutting Edge Classroom

3/7/2019