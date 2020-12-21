These cranberry ginger oatmeal bars are a perfect winter treat

Jes Thomas shares her recipe for her delicious cranberry ginger oatmeal bars.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ingredients

1 cup packed light brown sugar

2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 tsp ground cardamom

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 cup rolled oats

2 sticks butter, softened or frozen, grated

1/2 tsp ground cardamom

1/2 tsp fresh ginger, grated (or 1/2 tsp ground ginger)

1 cup cranberry sauce (homemade or canned)

Directions

Preheat oven to 365 degrees Fahrenheit (or 175 degrees Celsius). Grease one 8 inch square pan, and line with greased foil.

Combine brown sugar, flour, baking soda, salt and rolled oats. Combine with the butter in a food processor, using your hands or a pastry blender to form a crumbly mixture.

Press 4 cups of the mixture into the bottom of the prepared pan. Spread the cranberry mix to within 1/4 inch of the edge. Sprinkle the remaining crumb mixture over the top, and lightly press it into the jam.

Place in oven. Reduce temp to 250 degrees.

Bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until lightly browned. Allow cooling before cutting into bars.