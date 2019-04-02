KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Finn's restaurant and tavern is located at 9000 Kingston Pike (Baker-Peters Home).

Chocolate Mousse:

1 lb semisweet chocolate or bittersweet chocolate, chop grated

1/2 lb Butter

1/2 Cup sugar

12 oz Guinness stout

6 large eggs yolks 8 oz Heavy cream

Chocolate layer:

1. In a small bowl set over a pan of simmering water, or in a double boiler, combine the chocolate, butter and sugar. Stir until the chocolate has melted and the mixture is smooth. Stir in the Guinness and whisk in the egg yolks slowly. Remove from the heat.

2. In a small bowl, whip the 8 oz cream with the electric mixture until soft peaks form. Fold the cream into the chocolate mixture. Fill eight wine or parfait glasses full with the chocolate mixture. And top with strawberry jam and whipped cream and garnish with a strawberry.

Strawberry Serrano Jam:

2 C. Strawberries, fresh

2 C. Sugar

1 Serrano, seeded and chopped

1/4 C. Lemon Juice

Combine all ingredients into stock pot and let stand for 1 hour.

Bring to boil over medium high heat. Once boiling, reduce heat and simmer stirring occasionally for 20-30 minutes til it will coat the back of spoon. Then put in food processor or blender till smooth.