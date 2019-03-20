KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Olivia Sipe of Miss Olivia's Table shares a recipe for creme de menthe brownies.

Creme de menthe brownies

First layer:

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup butter

4 eggs, beaten

1 cup all purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 (16 ounce) container chocolate syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla

Middle layer:

2 cups powdered sugar

1/2 stick butter

1/4 cup creme de menthe

For the glaze:

1 cup chocolate chips

1/2 stick butter

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350° Spray a 9x13 inch baking pan with Pam.

First layer: Cream butter and sugar. Add remaining ingredients in the order given. Blend well. Spread evenly in the prepared pan. Bake 20-25 minutes. Cool.

Mix ingredients for second layer and spread over cooled first layer.

For the glaze, melt chips and butter. Cool slightly then spread over middle layer.



Chill, cut into squares.

Miss Olivia's Table is located at 1108 W. Broadway Ave. in Maryville.