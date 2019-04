KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Kool-Aid Pie Recipe

Ingredients:

1 container Cool Whip

1 can sweetened condensed milk

1 package lemon-lime kool-aid (or any flavor you like)

1 Graham cracker crust

Directions:

Add sweetened condensed milk and Kool-aid to mixing bowl and mix well.Add cool whip to mixing bowl and combine. Fill you graham cracker crust with filling.

Note: For best results let sit in the refrigerator for 1 hour after making and enjoy.