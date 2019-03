KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Applewood Chicken Salad

-By Chef Roman Campbell with Applewood Farmhouse Restaurant

Ingredients:



4 each Chicken Tenders (Cooked, Diced, Cooled)

2 each Chopped Celery Stalks

6 oz Grapes Cut in Half

1/2 cup Pecans

1 cup Mayo

1/8 tsp Salt

1/4 Tsp Black Pepper

Directions:

Add all of the ingredients in a mixing bowl. Mix well.

The Applewood Farmhouse Restaurant and Grill is located at 250 Apple Valley Road in Sevierville, 865-428-1222.