KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tee Dedrick with Special Tee Cookies shares a recipe for easy Key Lime Pie.
Ingredients:

8 egg yolks, beaten
2 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
1 lime zested and juiced
Key lime juice approximately ½ cup
1 (10 inch) prepared graham cracker crust

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

Combine the egg yolks, sweetened condensed milk add lime zest.in a measuring cup add lime juice  and add enough key lime juice to make ¾ cup, add to the egg mixture. Mix well. Pour into unbaked graham cracker shell.

Bake in preheated oven for 15 minutes. Allow to cool. 

Top with whipped topping and garnish with lime slices if desired.