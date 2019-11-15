KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookie Pie

Prepared by Shona House of Faith Baked Cakes

Ingredients:

1 unbaked 9-inch deep pie shell

2 eggs

1/2 c. all-purpose flour

1/2 c. granulated sugar

1/2 c. packed brown sugar

3/4 c. (1 & 1/2 sticks) butter, softened to room temperature

1 c.semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 c. chopped walnuts

Vanilla ice cream (optional but highly recommended, for serving)

Directions:

Preheat over to 325 degrees. Line a deep dish pie plate with the unbaked pie crust, crimping the edges. Set aside.

In a mixing bowl, beat the eggs on high speed until light and foamy. Add the flour and both sugars to the bowl and then mix again until combined. Then add the softened butter and mix one more time until completely mixed.

Stir in chocolate chips and walnuts and mix until the chocolate and nuts are evenly mixed throughout the batter. Spoon the batter into the prepared pie c rust.

Bake for 50 to 60 minutes or until a sharp knife inserted halfway between the edge and center of the pie comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack for about 30 minutes.

Serve with with vanilla ice cream.