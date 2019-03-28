Hot Chicken Legs

-Prepared by Chef Roman Campbell of Applewood Farmhouse Restaurant in Sevierville.

Ingredients:

5 each Chicken drumsticks

2 c. all purpose flour

2 Tbs. salt

1 Tbs black pepper

1 Tbs onion powder

1 Tbs garlic powder

4 cups oil (Canola)

1 cup Franks hot sauce

2 Tbs. butter

3 eggs

Directions:

Heat oil to 350 degrees.



Dip chicken legs into eggs and coat well. Dip into flour and spices and coat well.



Place chicken into hot oil and cook for 12 minutes. Remove from oil. Toss chicken with hot sauce and butter!

The Applewood Farmhouse Restaurant and Grill is located at 250 Apple Valley Road in Sevierville