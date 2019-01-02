KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Looking for a unique recipe for Super Bowl Sunday? Here's an idea from Bayou Bay seafood house in S. Knoxville for a shrimp mold.

Andy's Mom's Shrimp Mold

2 lbs. shrimp

2 packs unflavored gelatin

1 can tomato soup (10 3/4 oz)

1 cream cheese 8 oz

3/4 cup chopped celery

3/4 cup chopped shallots

1 cup mayonnaise

Directions:

Boil shrimp in spice water until cooked. About 15 minutes. Cool down shrimp by adding ice to shrimp still in the water. Once cooled drain and then chop shrimp into small pieces. Set to the side.

Mix 2 packs unflavored gelatin with 1/4 cup warm water. Mix and set to the side.

Heat soup and cheese until melted.

In same pot with soup and cheese add:

3/4 cup chopped celery

3/4 cup chopped green shallots

Pre-mixed gelatin

1 cup mayo

The 2 lbs. of chopped shrimp

Dash of La hot sauce.

Pour into any style container.

Cool overnight in refrigerator.