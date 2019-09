KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Slow roasted beef brisket

Prepared by Tee Dedrick

Brisket spice rub recipe

2 Tbsp. Chili powder

2 Tbsp salt

1 Tbsp. Garlic powder

1 Tbsp. onion powder

1 Tbsp. Black pepper

1 Tbsp. Granulated sugar

2 tsp. Dry mustard powder

1 Bay leaf

Mix all ingredients together in a bowl and set aside

Recipe

4 lb. Beef brisket

4 Tbl. Rub

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350°

Rub both sides of meat and place fat side up in a shallow roasting pan.

Bake 1 hour. Uncovered

Remove from oven

Turn temperature down to 300°

Add 1 & 1/2 cups beef stock to pan and cover with foil.

Bake at 300° for 3 hours

Remove from oven and let rest 15 minutes

Remove bay leaf, Slice and serve

Suggestions For slider bar:

Slider buns

Caramelized onions

Sliced Havarti cheese

Horseradish

Bacon jam

Special Tee cookies and catering call (865)414-2989 or follow on Facebook.