KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Southwestern Slaw

Presented by Olivia Sipe of Miss Olivia's Table

Ingredients:

Your favorite bag of slaw mix (or make your own)

1/2 c. Mayonnaise

1/2 c. sour cream

2 Tbs. lime juice

1 1/2 tsp. taco seasoning

Mix well and pour over vegetables. Toss to Coat.

Miss Olivia's table is located at 1108 West Broadway Avenue in Maryville. Phone: (865) 983-7711.