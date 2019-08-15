KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — CAKE:
1 1/2 box yellow cake mix
Five eggs
3/4 cup vegetable oil
1 cup water
Three overripe mashed bananas
Mix all ingredients together and bake in three 9 inch cake pans at 350° for 22 minutes.
ICING:
1 1/2 sticks of butter melted
1 1/4 cups Hershey cocoa powder
3/4 cup of sour cream
4 cups powdered sugar
2 teaspoons of vanilla extract
Mix butter and cocoa until smooth.
When it is smooth, add sour cream, then powdered sugar 1 cup at a time. Finish with 2 teaspoons of vanilla.
DRIZZLE:
1/2 cup of peanut butter
1/2 teaspoon of oil
Place in microwave for 30 seconds. Drizzle over iced cake.
Presented by Deana Hurd, Lulu's Tea Room
