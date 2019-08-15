KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — CAKE:

1 1/2 box yellow cake mix

Five eggs

3/4 cup vegetable oil

1 cup water

Three overripe mashed bananas

Mix all ingredients together and bake in three 9 inch cake pans at 350° for 22 minutes.

ICING:

1 1/2 sticks of butter melted

1 1/4 cups Hershey cocoa powder

3/4 cup of sour cream

4 cups powdered sugar

2 teaspoons of vanilla extract

Mix butter and cocoa until smooth.

When it is smooth, add sour cream, then powdered sugar 1 cup at a time. Finish with 2 teaspoons of vanilla.

DRIZZLE:

1/2 cup of peanut butter

1/2 teaspoon of oil

Place in microwave for 30 seconds. Drizzle over iced cake.

Presented by Deana Hurd, Lulu's Tea Room

