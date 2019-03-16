Ingredients:

1/2 Cup Butter, softened

1/4 Cup Light Brown Sugar

1 Egg, separated

1 Cup All Purpose Flour

½ - 2 cups Nuts, chopped

Jelly or Jam.

Instructions:

Cream the butter and sugar, until light and fluffy. Add egg yolk and mix until smooth and creamy. Add flour and mix until all the flour is mixed in. Scoop 1 Tablespoon portions and roll into balls. Dip the cookie balls into the egg white then roll them in the chopped nuts.

Place the cookies on a cookie sheet 1 inch apart. Make an indent with your thumb in the center of the cookie. Bake in 350-degree oven for 5 minutes remove from oven and re-indent the centers again if necessary. Bake for 10 -12 minutes more. Allow cookies to cool then fill the center with your favorite Jam or Jelly.