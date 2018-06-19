Ingredients:
13 oz. pizza dough
Grilled chicken breast, sliced
4 oz. cooked bacon, chopped
Sliced tomato
6 oz. mozzarella, coarsely grated
For a quick, fresh Pesto Sauce:
4 cloves garlic, peeled
1/4 tsp. salt (kosher, if available)
1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
2-3 oz. Romano cheese
Large handful of fresh basil
Method:
Chop or mash (if you have a mortar with pestle) garlic for a couple minutes; add basil and salt, continuing to work into a paste. Incorporate cheese. Slowly, add in olive oil. Work it into a spread.
Place a couple ounces of flour on a table and work the dough into a circle, edge locking. Spread the fresh pesto over the dough, then add 3 oz mozzarella, followed by chicken, bacon, and sliced tomato. Top with remainder of cheese.
Bake on stone or cookie sheet at 450 for approximately 8-10 minutes.
Presented by Jay Bernard, Metro Pizza
6/19/2018