Ingredients:

13 oz. pizza dough

Grilled chicken breast, sliced

4 oz. cooked bacon, chopped

Sliced tomato

6 oz. mozzarella, coarsely grated

For a quick, fresh Pesto Sauce:

4 cloves garlic, peeled

1/4 tsp. salt (kosher, if available)

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

2-3 oz. Romano cheese

Large handful of fresh basil

Method:

Chop or mash (if you have a mortar with pestle) garlic for a couple minutes; add basil and salt, continuing to work into a paste. Incorporate cheese. Slowly, add in olive oil. Work it into a spread.

Place a couple ounces of flour on a table and work the dough into a circle, edge locking. Spread the fresh pesto over the dough, then add 3 oz mozzarella, followed by chicken, bacon, and sliced tomato. Top with remainder of cheese.

Bake on stone or cookie sheet at 450 for approximately 8-10 minutes.

Presented by Jay Bernard, Metro Pizza

6/19/2018



© 2018 WBIR