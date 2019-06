KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tips for Making the Perfect Omelet

1- Use a good nonstick pan

2- Make sure pan is good and hot before adding butter or eggs

3-Make sure eggs are well beaten

4- Be sure to build layers in eggs by lifting cooked edges and letting uncooked eggs flow underneath

5-Do not let eggs get brown, do not walk away once you start!

Presented by Chef Roman Campbell, Applewood Farmhouse Restaurant

6/4/2019