KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Wine Poached Cherries with Orange Mascarpone
Presented by Rebecca Saldivar with the Tootsie Truck
This is a wonderful addition to rich holiday desserts. Not too rich, not too sweet, very refreshing!
Ingredients:
3 cups Red Wine
1 cup Sugar
1 Strip of Orange Zest
2 lbs Frozen Cherries
1 cup Mascarpone Cheese
3 Tablespoons Honey
Zest of 1/2 an Orange
Instructions:
Combine wine and sugar in a pot and bring to a simmer. Add the orange zest strip and frozen cherries and simmer 30 minutes. Turn heat off. If you have the time, let them sit for a couple of hours.
In a separate container, combine Mascarpone with the honey and orange zest. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
When ready to serve, spoon a few cherries and some juice in a small serving dish and top with a nice dollop of Mascarpone.
