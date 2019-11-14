KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Wine Poached Cherries with Orange Mascarpone

Presented by Rebecca Saldivar with the Tootsie Truck

This is a wonderful addition to rich holiday desserts. Not too rich, not too sweet, very refreshing!

Ingredients:

3 cups Red Wine

1 cup Sugar

1 Strip of Orange Zest

2 lbs Frozen Cherries

1 cup Mascarpone Cheese

3 Tablespoons Honey

Zest of 1/2 an Orange

Instructions:

Combine wine and sugar in a pot and bring to a simmer. Add the orange zest strip and frozen cherries and simmer 30 minutes. Turn heat off. If you have the time, let them sit for a couple of hours.

In a separate container, combine Mascarpone with the honey and orange zest. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

When ready to serve, spoon a few cherries and some juice in a small serving dish and top with a nice dollop of Mascarpone.

