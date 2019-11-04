KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Totality Sunrise Spring Roll

Peanut Sauce:

1/3 c. natural peanut butter

2 T Hoisin sauce

1 T coconut liquid aminos

1 T Rice vinegar

1/2 tsp. Sesame oil

Up to 1/3 c. Water

Spring Roll:

1/2 lb ground pork

2 tsp. fresh jalapeño

2-3 Mandarin oranges

1 1/2 c. cabbage blend

1/2 c. cucumber

1/4 c. shredded carrots

2 T fresh mint

2 T fresh basil

6 Spring roll wraps

Peanut Sauce: Whisk together all the ingredients. Adjust water for desired thickness of sauce. Set aside.

Spring Roll: Heat a skillet to medium heat. Add ground pork, salt and pepper and cook thoroughly. Add minced jalapeño and cook for another minute. Set aside to cool.

Fill a large shallow pan with warm water (a sauté pan or pie dish works great). Lay a spring roll wrapper in the hot water and let it rest there for about 20-30 seconds until soft, but not mushy. Transfer the spring roll wrapper to plate.

Arrange your fillings in the center of the wrapper in a vertical line. Fold in the top and bottom sides of the wrapper. Then fold over the left side of the wrapper, tightly tucking in the fillings, and roll the wrapper to the right until it is sealed. Serve immediately with the peanut dipping sauce or refrigerate in a sealed container for later use.

Presented by Scott & Michelle Williams, Totality Living Well

4/11/2019