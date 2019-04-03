KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Corned Beef

Place corned beef in water with spice packet

Boil corned beef at a simmer for 60 to 80 minutes or until internal temperature is 185*

Cool for 10 minutes then slice thinly against the grain. Reserve broth.

Red Potatoes and Carrots

Boil in reserved corned beef broth until tender

Cabbage

Quarter cabbage; boil in corned beef broth until soft. Plate and top with parsley sauce over the corned beef.

Parsley Sauce

¼ cup Butter

3 oz flour

1 T. salt and pepper mix

1 oz white wine

½ gal milk

¾ cup parsley

Make roux with butter, flour, and salt and pepper. Cook about 3 minutes; add wine, cook 2 minutes and add milk.

Stirring constantly bring to boil; reduce heat to simmer; add parsley.

Presented by Gary Harper, Finn's Restaurant and Tavern