Place corned beef in water with spice packet
Boil corned beef at a simmer for 60 to 80 minutes or until internal temperature is 185*
Cool for 10 minutes then slice thinly against the grain. Reserve broth.
Red Potatoes and Carrots
Boil in reserved corned beef broth until tender
Cabbage
Quarter cabbage; boil in corned beef broth until soft. Plate and top with parsley sauce over the corned beef.
Parsley Sauce
¼ cup Butter
3 oz flour
1 T. salt and pepper mix
1 oz white wine
½ gal milk
¾ cup parsley
Make roux with butter, flour, and salt and pepper. Cook about 3 minutes; add wine, cook 2 minutes and add milk.
Stirring constantly bring to boil; reduce heat to simmer; add parsley.
Presented by Gary Harper, Finn's Restaurant and Tavern