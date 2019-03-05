KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tres Amigas Guacamole
Ingredients:
1 1/2 tsp. Vegetable oil
2 small chiles
2 large, ripe avocados
3 Tbsp cilantro leaves
1 1/2 tsp. Salt
1 tsp. Garlic powder
1/3 cup Tres Amigas lager
The juice of half a lime
1-2 Tbsp. Water
Heat the oil in a small skillet over medium heat. Add the chiles and fry on each side until burned all the way around. Place on a cutting board to cool, then cut off stems and remove seeds (leave seeds in for a more spicy flavor).
Combine all ingredients in a food processor or blender. Blend until smooth. Serve immediately with chips.
The beer gives this guacamole a texture similar to a mousse. Adding less water will give it a thicker consistency.
Presented by Hannah & Mike McConnell, Hexagon Brewing Co.
5/2/2019