KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tres Amigas Guacamole

Ingredients:

1 1/2 tsp. Vegetable oil

2 small chiles

2 large, ripe avocados

3 Tbsp cilantro leaves

1 1/2 tsp. Salt

1 tsp. Garlic powder

1/3 cup Tres Amigas lager

The juice of half a lime

1-2 Tbsp. Water

Heat the oil in a small skillet over medium heat. Add the chiles and fry on each side until burned all the way around. Place on a cutting board to cool, then cut off stems and remove seeds (leave seeds in for a more spicy flavor).

Combine all ingredients in a food processor or blender. Blend until smooth. Serve immediately with chips.

The beer gives this guacamole a texture similar to a mousse. Adding less water will give it a thicker consistency.

Presented by Hannah & Mike McConnell, Hexagon Brewing Co.

5/2/2019