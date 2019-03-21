KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Connie's March Madness Sliders

Ingredients:

Slider buns

Thin sliced ham

Thin sliced turkey(optional)

Thin mini burgers

Bacon

Pimiento cheese

Pimento cheese recipe:

8oz cream cheese

1/2 c. Mayo

2 c. shredded cheddar cheese

1 tsp. Worcestershire

1 tsp. garlic Powder

1 tsp. grated onion

Salt/pepper to taste

Jalapeños to taste

Pimientos to taste

Mix whipped sour cream with all the ingredients except the cheddar. After mixing add cheddar add in cooked bacon if desired

Cook burgers then while still in pan add 1 teaspoon pimiento cheese, top with warm ham. Place into bun and enjoy You can also make a club burger by adding thin turkey



Left over meatballs? Make them into sliders too!

