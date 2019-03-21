KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Connie's March Madness Sliders
Ingredients:
Slider buns
Thin sliced ham
Thin sliced turkey(optional)
Thin mini burgers
Bacon
Pimiento cheese
Pimento cheese recipe:
8oz cream cheese
1/2 c. Mayo
2 c. shredded cheddar cheese
1 tsp. Worcestershire
1 tsp. garlic Powder
1 tsp. grated onion
Salt/pepper to taste
Jalapeños to taste
Pimientos to taste
Mix whipped sour cream with all the ingredients except the cheddar. After mixing add cheddar add in cooked bacon if desired
Cook burgers then while still in pan add 1 teaspoon pimiento cheese, top with warm ham. Place into bun and enjoy You can also make a club burger by adding thin turkey
Left over meatballs? Make them into sliders too!
