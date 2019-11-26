KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Turkey Gravy

1/4 cup crimini mushrooms

1/4 cup yellow onion sliced

1/4 cup butter

1/4 cup flour

4 cups of turkey stock

salt and pepper to taste

METHOD:

Melt butter over medium-high heat in a saucepan. Whisk in flour and cook stirring frequently, until golden blonde, about 2 minutes.

Gradually whisk in turkey stock, bringing to a boil, then reduce to a simmer and cook for about 10-15 minutes or until its thick enough to coat the back of a spoon.

Taste the gravy, then season with salt and pepper to your taste! Serve immediately or store in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

Enjoy!

Ken Huddleson, The Front Porch

11/25/2019