KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Turkey Gravy
1/4 cup crimini mushrooms
1/4 cup yellow onion sliced
1/4 cup butter
1/4 cup flour
4 cups of turkey stock
salt and pepper to taste
METHOD:
Melt butter over medium-high heat in a saucepan. Whisk in flour and cook stirring frequently, until golden blonde, about 2 minutes.
Gradually whisk in turkey stock, bringing to a boil, then reduce to a simmer and cook for about 10-15 minutes or until its thick enough to coat the back of a spoon.
Taste the gravy, then season with salt and pepper to your taste! Serve immediately or store in an airtight container for up to 1 week.
Enjoy!
Ken Huddleson, The Front Porch
11/25/2019