KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Valentine Shortbread Cookies

2 sticks Butter

1/2 cup Sugar

2 cups Flour

1/2 tsp. Vanilla

1/4 tsp Almond flavoring

Pink food coloring

Cream Butter, sugar and extracts. Mix in flour. Dye 1/3 of dough your favorite shade of pink using food coloring.

Roll out the pink dough and cut out small hearts. Line them up together in a stack, then cover them with the plain dough. Slice into cookies, and bake at 350 degrees for 12-15 minutes.

Leah Teno, Museum of Appalachia

1/29/2019