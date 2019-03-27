KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Vegetable Pie
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spray a 9-inch pie plate with vegetable spray.
2 cups chopped, cooked broccoli
1/3 cup diced onion, cooked briefly
1/3 cup diced green bell pepper, cooked briefly
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Toss all together in a pie plate.
Whisk together:
1/2 cup Bisquick
1 cup milk
2 eggs
Salt and pepper to taste
Pour over vegetables. Bake 35-40 minutes.
Cook's note: Cook vegetables briefly in the microwave just to soften them.
If you increase the vegetables, use a ten-inch pie plate. Don't increase vegetables by too much--maybe one grated carrot or a few slices of mushrooms.
Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table
