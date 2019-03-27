KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Vegetable Pie

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spray a 9-inch pie plate with vegetable spray.

2 cups chopped, cooked broccoli

1/3 cup diced onion, cooked briefly

1/3 cup diced green bell pepper, cooked briefly

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Toss all together in a pie plate.

Whisk together:

1/2 cup Bisquick

1 cup milk

2 eggs

Salt and pepper to taste

Pour over vegetables. Bake 35-40 minutes.

Cook's note: Cook vegetables briefly in the microwave just to soften them.

If you increase the vegetables, use a ten-inch pie plate. Don't increase vegetables by too much--maybe one grated carrot or a few slices of mushrooms.

Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table

3/27/2019