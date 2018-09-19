Preheat oven to 400°

Naan, prepared according to the directions on the package

2 cups shredded mozzarella

2 cups spinach leaves

1/2 cup chopped kalamata olives

1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion

1/2 cup diced and drained tomatoes

Options:

Shredded Italian 6-cheese blend

Sliced mushrooms

Shredded ham or chopped bacon

Cooked and crumbled Italian sausage

Other vegetables that are eaten raw or cooked crisp-tender.

Top each crust with a portion of the cheese. Layer vegetables on the cheese. Finish with another layer of cheese. Place pizza(s) on a baking sheet. Bake until cheese is melted and lightly browned.

Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table

9/19/2018

