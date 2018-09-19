Preheat oven to 400°
Naan, prepared according to the directions on the package
2 cups shredded mozzarella
2 cups spinach leaves
1/2 cup chopped kalamata olives
1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion
1/2 cup diced and drained tomatoes
Options:
Shredded Italian 6-cheese blend
Sliced mushrooms
Shredded ham or chopped bacon
Cooked and crumbled Italian sausage
Other vegetables that are eaten raw or cooked crisp-tender.
Top each crust with a portion of the cheese. Layer vegetables on the cheese. Finish with another layer of cheese. Place pizza(s) on a baking sheet. Bake until cheese is melted and lightly browned.
Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table
