- 2 cups chopped raw pecans

- 1 cup sliced almonds

- 1 cup raisins

- 1 cup unsweetened shredded coconut

- ½ can pumpkin

- ½ cup maple syrup

- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

- 1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice

- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

- ½ teaspoon salt

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Mix all ingredients together until fully combined. Place on cookie sheet lined with parchment paper and bake for 20 minutes. Stir and bake for another 10-15 minutes.

Presented by Virginia Turner, UT Medical Center

10/25/2018

© 2018 WBIR