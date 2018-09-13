Smokey Pulled Pork (Cook for 8 hours or until shredded easily with a fork)

4 lbs pork butt

2 T paprika

2 T coconut sugar

1 t black pepper

1 t cayenne pepper

1 t garlic powder

1 t Himalayan pink salt

1/2 large red onion, thinly sliced

1/4 c apple cider vinegar

3/4 c water

Mix together all of the dried spices and rub into all sides of the pork. Place onion, vinegar and water in bottom of slow cooker. Then gently place pork into slow cooker. Cover and cook on low for approximately 8 hours. Remove pork and shred and discard fatty pieces and bone. Top with an adequate amount of juice.

Vol Orange Pineapple Sauce

2 c fresh pineapple, coarsely chopped

2 navel oranges, peeled and broken into individual pieces

1 t orange zest, finely grated

1/4 c honey

2 T arrowroot

1/4 c water

1/2 lemon, juiced

Combine the pineapple and orange in a food processor and process until blended with a chunky texture. In a medium saucepan, combine fruit mixture, orange rind and honey over medium heat and stir frequently until mixture comes to a boil. While monitoring fruit mixture, stir together arrowroot and water until arrowroot is dissolved. After fruit has come to a boil, lower to a simmer and slowly add arrowroot while constantly stirring to blend until mixture comes back up to a simmer. (It is important to stir constantly so that the mixture does not stick to the bottom of the pan). Add lemon juice and stir until mixture is thick. Remove from heat and refrigerate for approximately 1 1/2 -2 hours to cool and thicken more.

Jalapeño Corn Fritters (gluten-free)

4 c cornmeal

2 t gluten-free baking powder

1/2 t Himalayan pink salt

Freshly ground pepper

4 eggs

1 1/2 c almond milk

1/2 c honey

1/2 c avocado oil

3 c corn, fresh or frozen

1/2 - 1 small jalapeño, finely diced (seeds removed) Avocado oil for cooking

Mix cornmeal, baking powder, salt and pepper together in a bowl. Add the eggs, almond milk, honey and oil and mix well. Fold in corn and jalapeño.

Place cooking oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Pour individual 1/4 cup servings of batter into skillet lightly flatten them into a patty shape by pressing with a spatula. Cook fritters until golden brown on each side. Remove and set aside on a plate lined with a light paper towel and lightly cover while the rest of the fritters are cooked. Repeat until all batter is used.

Plate fritters with pulled pork and top fritters with sauce at your next tailgating event!

Presented by Scott and Michelle Williams, Totality Living Well

