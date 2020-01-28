KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Waffle Cheese with Pesto Dipping Sauce
In a small waffle iron heat the cheese of your choice until golden brown and crisp.
These will become your dipping implements.
1 ½ cup Spinach
1 ½ cup Basil leaves
½ cup grated Parmesan
1/3 cup Pecans (pine nuts or walnuts will also do)
3 cloves garlic
1 teaspoon sea salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
1/2 c. extra virgin olive oil
In a blender evenly mix 1 ½ cups each of Spinach and Basil leaves, ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese, 1/3 cup pecans, walnuts or pine nuts, 3 cloves of garlic, 1 teaspoon sea salt, ½ teaspoon black pepper, ½ cup virgin olive oil until finely chopped and smooth.
Presented by D.J. Corcoran, Knoxville Fire Dept.
1/28/2020