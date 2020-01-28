KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Waffle Cheese with Pesto Dipping Sauce

In a small waffle iron heat the cheese of your choice until golden brown and crisp.

These will become your dipping implements.

1 ½ cup Spinach

1 ½ cup Basil leaves

½ cup grated Parmesan

1/3 cup Pecans (pine nuts or walnuts will also do)

3 cloves garlic

1 teaspoon sea salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

1/2 c. extra virgin olive oil

In a blender evenly mix 1 ½ cups each of Spinach and Basil leaves, ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese, 1/3 cup pecans, walnuts or pine nuts, 3 cloves of garlic, 1 teaspoon sea salt, ½ teaspoon black pepper, ½ cup virgin olive oil until finely chopped and smooth.

Presented by D.J. Corcoran, Knoxville Fire Dept.

