KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Warm Corn Dip

From the Campbells

1 can fiesta corn or Mexicorn, drained

1 cup mayonnaise

1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

3/4 cup grated parmesan cheese

1/2 can sliced jalapeno peppers, drained

METHOD:

Mix all together. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9" pie pan with vegetable spray . Spoon mixture into the prepared pan. Bake 35-45 minutes or until edges are brown and center is golden.

Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table

11/20/2019