KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ingredients:

1/2 cup butter

12 ounces white chocolate chips

3/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/4 teaspoon salt

3 eggs

1 1/4 cups plain flour

Glaze Ingredients

3 cups powdered sugar

6 Tablespoons butter - melted

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 teaspoon almond flavoring

2 - 3 Tablespoons milk

Directions:

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a 9 x 13 pan. Melt the butter and chocolate over low heat stirring constantly. Remove from heat and let cool then stir in the sugar, salt, and vanilla. Add the eggs and stir well. Gradually stir in the flour. Spread evenly in the prepared pan. Bake 25 - 30 minutes. While bars are cooling whisk together all the glaze ingredients and spread over bars. Refrigerate until the glaze is set. Cut into squares and enjoy!

Presented by Betty Henry, B & G Catering

3/26/2019