White Hot Chocolate

8 ounces white chocolate, chopped

4 cups milk

2 cups half & half

14 ounces sweetened condensed milk

7 ounces marshmallow cream

4 cinnamon sticks

2 tsp vanilla

½ tsp nutmeg

METHOD:

Place all ingredients into crockpot or Instant Pot

Stir. For crockpot, on low heat, stir occasionally for 2-3 hours.

For instant pot type of cookers place all ingredients into the pot, stir and cook on slow heat for about 1 hour.

Presented by Connie Emmons, CR Catering & Cakes

11/7/2019