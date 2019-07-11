KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — White Hot Chocolate
8 ounces white chocolate, chopped
4 cups milk
2 cups half & half
14 ounces sweetened condensed milk
7 ounces marshmallow cream
4 cinnamon sticks
2 tsp vanilla
½ tsp nutmeg
METHOD:
Place all ingredients into crockpot or Instant Pot
Stir. For crockpot, on low heat, stir occasionally for 2-3 hours.
For instant pot type of cookers place all ingredients into the pot, stir and cook on slow heat for about 1 hour.
Presented by Connie Emmons, CR Catering & Cakes
