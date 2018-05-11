Poached Pears

6 Anjou pears or any pear available

3 cups Red Wine

3 cups simple syrup (equal amounts of granulated sugar to water, preferably hot to completely dissolve sugar)

4 whole seed of anise

2 bay leaves

1 cinnamon stick

6-8 cloves

1 tablespoon black peppercorns

2 tablespoons honey

1 vanilla bean split

Add all ingredients to a sauce pot (make sure pot is not too big or pears won't be covered)

Cover; slowly bring to a boil, then lower heat and let simmer about 15 minutes on low heat. Shut offthe heat source and let sit for about 15 minutes. Remove pears and place poaching liquid back on the stove; bring to a boil. Reduce liquid for about 5 minutes. Let liquid completely cool and add back to pears. Refrigerate. Cut and use as needed.

Pear & Gorgonzola Salad

4-5 poached pear wedges

1/2 cup baby arugula

2 oz Gorgonzola cheese

2 slices crispy pancetta or bacon

4 candied pecans

1 oz balsamic dressing

Gently toss all ingredients and serve.

Blueberry Balsamic Reduction

4 Cups balsamic vinegar

2 cups sugar

1 pint fresh blueberries

Add all to a small saucepan and slowly reduce until about half volume, mixing constantly to break down the blueberries. Strain and let cool before use. Should be a thick syrup consistency when cool.

Presented by Frank Aloise, Cappuccino's

11/5/2018

© 2018 WBIR