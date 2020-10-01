KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Coconut Pound Cake
Presented by Deana Hurd with Lulu's Tea Room
Ingredients
2 c. self-rising flour
2 c. sugar
1 c. oil
1 c. flaked coconut
1 & 1/2 tsp. coconut flavoring
1 c. buttermilk
Glaze
1 c. sugar
1/2 c. water
1 tsp. coconut flavoring
Directions
Cream eggs and sugar; add flour and buttermilk alternately.
Add other ingredients and mix with spoon. Bake at 350 for 45 minutes to 1 hour in greased and flour Bundt or tube pan.
Bring all glaze ingredients to boil for 1 minute. Pour over cake while cake is still hot.
