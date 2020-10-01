KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Coconut Pound Cake

Presented by Deana Hurd with Lulu's Tea Room

Ingredients

2 c. self-rising flour

2 c. sugar

1 c. oil

1 c. flaked coconut

1 & 1/2 tsp. coconut flavoring

1 c. buttermilk

Glaze

1 c. sugar

1/2 c. water

1 tsp. coconut flavoring

Directions

Cream eggs and sugar; add flour and buttermilk alternately.



Add other ingredients and mix with spoon. Bake at 350 for 45 minutes to 1 hour in greased and flour Bundt or tube pan.

Bring all glaze ingredients to boil for 1 minute. Pour over cake while cake is still hot.

Follow Lulu's Tea Room in Powell on Facebook!