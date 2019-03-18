Winter is almost over and spring is almost here! What better way to welcome the first day of Spring than with a free ice cream cone from DQ on Wednesday, March 20.

Dairy Queen -- which is rebranding itself to DQ -- is offering customers a free small vanilla soft-serve cone while supplies last. No purchase is necessary.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

If you can't make it on Wednesday, no sweat. You won't be able to get a free cone, but you can save 50 cents on a small regular or dipped soft serve cone by downloading the DQ mobile app. This deal is good starting Thursday until March 31.

Click here to find your nearest DQ location.