Semi-truck filled with Jack Daniel’s Whiskey overturned near Murfreesboro Wednesday

The truck was filled with $400,000 worth of Jack Daniel's whiskey and overturned while the driver was turning left onto the I-24 on-ramp.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — According to Murfreesboro Police, a semi-truck filled with Jack Daniel’s Whiskey overturned Wednesday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., the driver of the truck was making a left turn onto the I-24 on-ramp from S. Church St. when the whiskey in the truck shifted, leading to the truck overturning.

According to police, several gallons of whiskey spilled onto the ground. The driver of the vehicle was not injured. They also said that the truck was loaded with $400,000 worth of Jack Daniel's and had been picked up in Lynchburg.

The load was headed to Nashville, where it was going to be dropped off at the railroad terminal before it was due to be shipped to Israel, according to a release from police.