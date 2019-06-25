I scream, you scream, we all scream for…steak ice cream?

That’s right, LongHorn Steakhouse is adding a new treat to its menu this summer-- Steak and Bourbon ice cream.

The first-of-its-kind dessert is the only exception to Longhorn's never frozen motto. It features bite size pieces of steak with swirls of bourbon caramel in every bite.

The sweet and savory treat will be available beginning July 1 in select cities, including right here in Northeast Ohio.

So how much will this steak sensation cost you? Just $3.99. Don't miss out, it'll only be around for a limited time.

For more information, click here.