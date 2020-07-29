Tennessee waives interviews for SNAP and TANF applications

Until Aug. 31, people applying for state benefits to help pay for food in Tennessee will not need to do an interview.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — During July and August, people filing for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Temporary Assistance to Needy Families benefits will not need to do an interview. The waiver will be in place until Aug. 31, according to officials.

The Tennessee Department of Human Services said that the USDA Food and Nutrition Service approved the waiver Monday. Applicants' identities will need to have been verified and all other mandatory verifications will need to be completed for the interview to be waived.

The new waiver includes people who already had interviews scheduled, according to a release from the TDHS.

Most interviews were conducted by telephone due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to officials with the department. Now, they said they hope the process of applying for benefits will be easier for people who need them.

People can apply for SNAP benefits online, on the department's website. People can also apply for TANF benefits online.